Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.53%relation to previous closing price of $37.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Investors interested in stocks from the Leisure and Recreation Services sector have probably already heard of Carnival (CCL) and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74x compared to its average ratio. ATAT has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATAT is 111.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATAT on September 25, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT’s stock has seen a -0.95% decrease for the week, with a 12.39% rise in the past month and a 22.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for ATAT’s stock, with a 28.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34.40 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ATAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ATAT Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw 85.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 46.30%, with 17.67% for asset returns.

Based on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 623.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.