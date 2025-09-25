Assessing the Risk and Potential of Vimeo Inc’s (VMEO) Stock

The stock of Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has seen a -0.13% decrease in the past week, with a 86.27% gain in the past month, and a 92.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for VMEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.46% for VMEO stock, with a simple moving average of 46.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Right Now?

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VMEO is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VMEO is 141.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume for VMEO on September 25, 2025 was 3.25M shares.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00% compared to its previous closing price of $7.73. However, the company has seen a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Does Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on December 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMEO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VMEO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VMEO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

VMEO Trading at 58.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +86.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw 51.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Schiffman Glenn, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Schiffman Glenn now owns 387,404 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $106,200 using the latest closing price.

PETROCELLI ROBERT RAYMOND, the Chief Product & Tech Officer of Vimeo Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $5.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that PETROCELLI ROBERT RAYMOND is holding 820,000 shares at $107,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 3.26%, with 2.06% for asset returns.

Based on Vimeo Inc (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.