Assessing the Risk and Potential of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s (HTOO) Stock

In the past week, HTOO stock has gone up by 19.11%, with a monthly gain of 31.05% and a quarterly plunge of -21.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.86% for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.35% for HTOO’s stock, with a -49.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTOO is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HTOO is 1.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On September 25, 2025, HTOO’s average trading volume was 952.06K shares.

HTOO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) has jumped by 8.72% compared to previous close of $4.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call September 17, 2025 8:00 AM EDT Company Participants John-Paul Backwell – CEO & Director Frederico Figueira de Chaves – Interim CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Hydrogen Solution & Director Presentation John-Paul Backwell CEO & Director Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone, depending on where you are joining us from in the world. We thank you for joining this Fusion Fuel investor update today, where we will update you on our results for the first half of 2025 as well as some of our subsequent events and progress.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares surge +40.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO rose by +19.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd saw -71.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTOO starting from Fusion Fuel Green PLC, who purchased 2,000,000 shares at the price of $0.02 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Fusion Fuel Green PLC now owns 80,312,334 shares of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd stands at -31.64%. Equity return is now at value -125.98%, with -23.13% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.