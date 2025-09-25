Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC) Stock Experiences -26.49% Monthly Change

The stock of Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC) has gone down by -9.02% for the week, with a -26.49% drop in the past month and a -26.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.36% for BTOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for BTOC’s stock, with a -47.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Armlogi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: BTOC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTOC is 3.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTOC is 11.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTOC on September 25, 2025 was 29.55K shares.

BTOC stock’s latest price update

Armlogi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: BTOC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.26% compared to its previous closing price of $1.21. However, the company has seen a -9.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that WALNUT, CA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

BTOC Trading at -22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOC fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2465. In addition, Armlogi Holding Corp saw -76.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Armlogi Holding Corp stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -30.90%, with -5.62% for asset returns.

Based on Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.