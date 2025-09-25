Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARLO is 100.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.88% of that float. On September 25, 2025, ARLO’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

ARLO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) has decreased by -5.23% when compared to last closing price of $17.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARLO’s Market Performance

ARLO’s stock has fallen by -5.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.35% and a quarterly rise of 1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Arlo Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $22 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.82. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc saw 45.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE, who sold 49,795 shares at the price of $18.30 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE now owns 1,664,927 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc, valued at $911,413 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -6.45%, with -2.28% for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$31.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.