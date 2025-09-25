Ares Management Corp (ARES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 96.24x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARES is 205.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARES on September 25, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

ARES stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has dropped by -7.13% compared to previous close of $181.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that BDCs have outperformed over the past half-decade. However, macro and sector conditions are shifting rapidly. This could be the toughest environment BDCs have faced in years.

ARES’s Market Performance

Ares Management Corp (ARES) has experienced a -5.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a -0.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for ARES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.17% for ARES’s stock, with a -1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Citizens JMP gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ARES, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

ARES Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.29. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Sagati Aghili Naseem, who sold 21,000 shares at the price of $178.40 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Sagati Aghili Naseem now owns 276,397 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $3,746,321 using the latest closing price.

RESSLER ANTONY P, the Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of Ares Management Corp, sold 128,837 shares at $178.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that RESSLER ANTONY P is holding 0 shares at $22,971,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 13.92%, with 1.72% for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.