APi Group Corporation (APG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34%relation to previous closing price of $34.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that APi Group is evolving into a platform with a defensible, recurring revenue mix, driven by regulation-based Safety Services and growing Specialty Services exposure. APG’s Q2 2025 results showed strong organic growth, margin resilience, and raised full-year guidance, highlighting robust execution and expanding backlog. Despite superior margins and recurring revenue, the company trades at a discount to peers; DCF analysis suggests intrinsic value in the low $40s, supporting a Buy rating.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 101.53x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APG is 350.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of APG was 2.83M shares.

APG’s Market Performance

APG stock saw a decrease of -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for APi Group Corporation (APG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to APG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

APG Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.10. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 44.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who sold 1,200,000 shares at the price of $34.64 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 19,868,790 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $41,568,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.26%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $778.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.