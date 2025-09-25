Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.85% in relation to previous closing price of $23.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS ) Baird Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 10:15 AM EDT Company Participants Cedric Francois – Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director Timothy Sullivan – CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Colleen Hanley – Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division Presentation Colleen Hanley Senior Research Analyst Right.

Is It Worth Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Right Now?

APLS has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APLS is 104.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on September 25, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

APLS’s Market Performance

APLS’s stock has seen a -1.60% decrease for the week, with a -17.30% drop in the past month and a 23.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.41% for APLS’s stock, with a -5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $52 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for APLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLS, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

APLS Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -29.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Dunlop A. Sinclair, who sold 31,092 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Dunlop A. Sinclair now owns 68,908 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $713,561 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -108.49%, with -26.44% for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$154.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.