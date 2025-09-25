Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65% in relation to previous closing price of $7.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-21 that U.S. equity markets notched another series of record highs this past week after the Federal Reserve resumed its rate-cutting cycle following a nine-month pause and affirmed a “cautiously dovish” pivot. The Fed’s decision to lower rates by a quarter point to 4.25% carried surprising unity following months of contentious political maneuvering, with all 12 members backing a rate cut. A bit unsettling for policymakers, longer-term yields rose this week, driven primarily by surprisingly solid retail sales and a dip in initial jobless claims that reversed a prior-week surge.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIV is 129.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIV on September 25, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stock saw a decrease of -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for AIV’s stock, with a -7.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $10 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to AIV, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

AIV Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co saw -10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment & Management Co stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -38.53%, with -3.39% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $31.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.