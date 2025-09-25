Annexon Inc (ANNX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) has decreased by -3.09% when compared to last closing price of $2.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX ) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 September 4, 2025 8:00 AM EDT Company Participants Douglas Love – CEO, President & Director Conference Call Participants Pete Stavropoulos – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Presentation Pete Stavropoulos Biotech Analyst So welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. I’m Pete Stavropoulos, biotech analyst with Cantor.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANNX is 95.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANNX on September 25, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

ANNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Annexon Inc (ANNX) has seen a 11.90% increase in the past week, with a 31.16% rise in the past month, and a 17.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.30% for ANNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.04% for ANNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on March 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANNX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Annexon Inc saw -59.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Carson William H., who purchased 4,115 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Carson William H. now owns 37,945 shares of Annexon Inc, valued at $8,600 using the latest closing price.

Carson William H., the Director of Annexon Inc, purchased 4,115 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30 ’25, which means that Carson William H. is holding 33,830 shares at $9,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.06% for the present operating margin

-0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Annexon Inc stands at -54.91%. The total capital return value is set at -0.9%. Equity return is now at value -66.75%, with -55.74% for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$134.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Annexon Inc (ANNX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.