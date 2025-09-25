Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) is above average at 11.45x. The 36-month beta value for VNOM is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VNOM is 169.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of VNOM on September 25, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

VNOM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has jumped by 2.88% compared to previous close of $38.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-20 that Energy remains one of the most misunderstood and undervalued opportunities, with supply tightening and demand growth setting up a powerful backdrop. The risk/reward is improving daily as OPEC spare capacity dwindles, shale output plateaus, and long-term fundamentals grow stronger. That’s why I’m highlighting three of my favorite stocks that combine income and capital gains potential, perfectly aligned with this thesis.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM’s stock has risen by 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.38% and a quarterly rise of 4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Viper Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for VNOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to VNOM, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

VNOM Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.51. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.59% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Inc stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 16.43%, with 5.41% for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $794.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.