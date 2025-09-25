Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

The 36-month beta value for PRLD is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PRLD is 24.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of PRLD on September 25, 2025 was 187.70K shares.

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has increased by 13.59% when compared to last closing price of $1.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that PRT7732, once daily oral SMARCA2 degrader, currently enrolling at the seventh dosing cohort (125 mg); Company to provide an update with preliminary clinical data, including PK/PD, safety and initial clinical activity by year end 2025 Phase 1 study of PRT3789, a once weekly IV SMARCA2 degrader, has been completed; Company to provide final data by year end 2025 Prelude is advancing a development candidate for its oral KAT6A degrader program and remains on track to file an IND in the first half of 2026 Current cash runway into the second quarter of 2026 with $77.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025 WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today reported its financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided an update on its clinical development pipeline and other corporate developments.

PRLD’s Market Performance

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has experienced a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month, and a 36.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.95% for PRLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for PRLD’s stock, with a 24.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on September 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRLD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for PRLD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRLD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

PRLD Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1502. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Combs Andrew, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Combs Andrew now owns 480,123 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $69,250 using the latest closing price.

Vaddi Krishna, the CEO of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchased 675,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Vaddi Krishna is holding 1,999,296 shares at $467,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.29% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prelude Therapeutics Inc stands at -17.76%. The total capital return value is set at -1.44%. Equity return is now at value -96.33%, with -73.30% for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$139.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.