Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS)

The 36-month beta value for MYPS is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MYPS is 87.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MYPS on September 25, 2025 was 279.62K shares.

MYPS stock’s latest price update

The stock of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) has decreased by -7.90% when compared to last closing price of $1.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-04 that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Andrew S. Pascal – Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Jason Hahn – Chief Strategy Officer Scott Peterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Lee – Macquarie Research Michael Joseph Hickey – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Ryan Ronald Sigdahl – Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division Zhihua Yang – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the PLAYSTUDIOS’ Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

MYPS’s Market Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) has experienced a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a -29.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for MYPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for MYPS’s stock, with a -31.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYPS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MYPS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MYPS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYPS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for MYPS stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

MYPS Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9738. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from Peterson Scott Edward, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Peterson Scott Edward now owns 551,421 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, valued at $23,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -12.32%, with -9.65% for asset returns.

Based on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $38.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.