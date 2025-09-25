Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA)

The 36-month beta value for LBTYA is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LBTYA is 167.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYA on September 25, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

LBTYA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has dropped by -0.17% compared to previous close of $11.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global Ltd. (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2025 results on the morning of Thursday, October 30, 2025. You are invited to join in its Investor Call, which will begin at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. A listen-only webcast, along with a summary investor pres.

LBTYA’s Market Performance

LBTYA’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly rise of 17.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Liberty Global Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for LBTYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $12.40 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBTYA reach a price target of $12.60, previously predicting the price at $13.10. The rating they have provided for LBTYA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LBTYA, setting the target price at $21.30 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

LBTYA Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.75. In addition, Liberty Global Ltd saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from CURTIS MIRANDA, who sold 42,600 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, CURTIS MIRANDA now owns 129,305 shares of Liberty Global Ltd, valued at $501,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global Ltd stands at -1.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -20.95%, with -9.82% for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.