Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IDT Corp (IDT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for IDT Corp (NYSE: IDT) is above average at 16.30x. The 36-month beta value for IDT is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IDT is 20.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of IDT on September 25, 2025 was 176.82K shares.

IDT stock’s latest price update

IDT Corp (NYSE: IDT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.44% in relation to previous closing price of $66.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NEWARK, NJ, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of fintech and communications solutions, will participate in the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference on September 17th and 18th, 2025.

IDT’s Market Performance

IDT’s stock has fallen by -7.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly drop of -7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for IDT Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.57% for IDT’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDT

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for IDT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2013.

Stanford Research gave a rating of “Sell” to IDT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

IDT Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDT fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.43. In addition, IDT Corp saw 58.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDT starting from COSENTINO ERIC F., who sold 800 shares at the price of $67.03 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, COSENTINO ERIC F. now owns 253 shares of IDT Corp, valued at $53,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for IDT Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.31%. Equity return is now at value 38.36%, with 17.18% for asset returns.

Based on IDT Corp (IDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 103.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, IDT Corp (IDT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.