Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC)

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -0.95.

The public float for HUBC is 3.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 45.59% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on September 25, 2025 was 718.64K shares.

HUBC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has dropped by -11.63% compared to previous close of $2.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI-powered secured data fabric and zero-trust cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Romke E. de Haan III as its Head of Cybersecurity Strategy and Innovation Division. Based out of HUB’s U.S. headquarters, Mr. de Haan will play a pivotal role in advancing the Company’s anticipated expansion across North America.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has fallen by -13.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly drop of -9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.51% for HUBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.58% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Cyber Security Ltd stands at -1.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%.

Based on Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC), the company’s capital structure generated -1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.