Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp (HMR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of HMR on September 25, 2025 was 129.35K shares.

HMR stock’s latest price update

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMR)’s stock price has soared by 10.45% in relation to previous closing price of $1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-22 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2025) – Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) (“Homerun” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the “Offering”). Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction.

HMR’s Market Performance

HMR’s stock has risen by 18.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly drop of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.33% for HMR’s stock, with a -29.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HMR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HMR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HMR Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for HMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp stands at -0.56%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp (HMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.