Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

The 36-month beta value for EWTX is also noteworthy at 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EWTX is 74.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.53% of that float. The average trading volume of EWTX on September 25, 2025 was 778.67K shares.

EWTX stock’s latest price update

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.94% compared to its previous closing price of $15.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) points to an 182% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

EWTX’s Market Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has seen a 19.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.01% gain in the past month and a 15.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for EWTX’s stock, with a -13.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EWTX by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for EWTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $46 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWTX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for EWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EWTX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

EWTX Trading at 16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +19.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw -41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Russell Alan J, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $14.60 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Russell Alan J now owns 23,400 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,459,760 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.41% for the present operating margin

-1.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stands at -71.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -27.41%, with -26.32% for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$131.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 806.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.