Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is above average at 76.41x. The 36-month beta value for ELF is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELF is 55.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.32% of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on September 25, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

ELF stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.33% compared to its previous closing price of $136.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) reached $128.82 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -5.33% change compared to its last close.

ELF’s Market Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a -11.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.06% gain in the past month and a 2.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for ELF’s stock, with a 27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ELF, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ELF Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.49. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from MARCHISOTTO KORY, who sold 10,812 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, MARCHISOTTO KORY now owns 133,976 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $1,621,800 using the latest closing price.

Milsten Scott, the of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sold 15,000 shares at $150.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Milsten Scott is holding 97,406 shares at $2,253,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.97%, with 7.77% for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $206.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.