Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CIMG Inc (IMG)

The 36-month beta value for IMG is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMG is 42.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of IMG on September 25, 2025 was 16.88M shares.

IMG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) has dropped by -5.24% compared to previous close of $0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CIMG Inc. (“CIMG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMG), a business group specializing in digital health and sales development, which utilizes technology and marketing to enhance its partners’ sales growth and commercial value, today announced that the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the intent to collaborate with iZUMi Group Ltd.

IMG’s Market Performance

IMG’s stock has fallen by -6.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.05% and a quarterly drop of -10.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.50% for CIMG Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for IMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.23% for the last 200 days.

IMG Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMG fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2594. In addition, CIMG Inc saw -55.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMG starting from YY Tech Inc, who purchased 3,074,590 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, YY Tech Inc now owns 7,125,872 shares of CIMG Inc, valued at $1,598,787 using the latest closing price.

JOYER INVESTMENT LTD., the 10% Owner of CIMG Inc, purchased 3,074,590 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that JOYER INVESTMENT LTD. is holding 7,125,872 shares at $1,598,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.69% for the present operating margin

-0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for CIMG Inc stands at -9.14%. The total capital return value is set at -6.46%. Equity return is now at value -202.37%, with -126.86% for asset returns.

Based on CIMG Inc (IMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1431.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In summary, CIMG Inc (IMG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.