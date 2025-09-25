Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) is above average at 32.12x. The 36-month beta value for BDX is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BDX is 286.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on September 25, 2025 was 2.42M shares.

BDX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has decreased by -3.99% when compared to last closing price of $186.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

BDX’s Market Performance

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has experienced a -5.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.96% drop in the past month, and a 5.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for BDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for BDX’s stock, with a -11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDX reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for BDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDX, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

BDX Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.33. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Fraser Claire, who sold 917 shares at the price of $187.50 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Fraser Claire now owns 22,226 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co, valued at $171,938 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.26%, with 2.91% for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.