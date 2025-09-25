Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is above average at 14.73x. The 36-month beta value for AMPY is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMPY is 32.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPY on September 25, 2025 was 760.09K shares.

AMPY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) has jumped by 13.02% compared to previous close of $4.8. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-12 that HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 30th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 18-19th, 2025.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY’s stock has risen by 21.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.96% and a quarterly rise of 55.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Amplify Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.24% for AMPY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPY reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for AMPY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2024.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at 36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +36.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +24.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from COGHILL CLINT D, who purchased 167,086 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, COGHILL CLINT D now owns 3,438,853 shares of Amplify Energy Corp, valued at $647,675 using the latest closing price.

COGHILL CLINT D, the Director of Amplify Energy Corp, purchased 117,420 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that COGHILL CLINT D is holding 3,271,767 shares at $433,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 3.66%, with 1.97% for asset returns.

Based on Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $62.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.