Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is above average at 8.14x. The 36-month beta value for AIRJ is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AIRJ is 19.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of AIRJ on September 25, 2025 was 163.57K shares.

AIRJ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AirJoule Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AIRJ) has jumped by 5.31% compared to previous close of $5.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that “The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company” ~ Antimony, Cobalt, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~ DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC,” “U.S. Antimony,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), operating the only two antimony smelters in North America, announced that it will host Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Director of Commerce, Marta Bertoglio, along with other state officials, at the Company’s Thompson Falls, Montana antimony processing facility. The groundbreaking ceremony to be held tomorrow, September 25, 2025, is to kick off its expansion project which is already underway.

AIRJ’s Market Performance

AIRJ’s stock has risen by 10.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.39% and a quarterly rise of 12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for AirJoule Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.59% for AIRJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRJ stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for AIRJ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AIRJ in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRJ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AIRJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

AIRJ Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRJ rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, AirJoule Technologies Corp saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRJ starting from Gutke Jeff, who sold 1,605 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Gutke Jeff now owns 99,838 shares of AirJoule Technologies Corp, valued at $6,790 using the latest closing price.

Pang Stephen S., the Chief Financial Officer of AirJoule Technologies Corp, sold 7,635 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Pang Stephen S. is holding 15,490 shares at $32,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.99% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for AirJoule Technologies Corp stands at 306.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 14.69%, with 10.09% for asset returns.

Based on AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -43.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $296.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2329.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.

Conclusion

In summary, AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.