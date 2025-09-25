Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25x compared to its average ratio. ADI has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADI is 490.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on September 25, 2025 was 3.40M shares.

ADI stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has increased by 0.74% compared to its previous closing price of $246.78. However, the company has seen a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Analog Devices’ automotive segment now drives 30% of revenues, with record growth, but a cautious outlook signals near-term challenges ahead.

ADI’s Market Performance

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a 5.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ADI, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

ADI Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.87. In addition, Analog Devices Inc saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from STATA RAY, who sold 3,125 shares at the price of $249.61 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, STATA RAY now owns 151,946 shares of Analog Devices Inc, valued at $780,028 using the latest closing price.

STATA RAY, the Director of Analog Devices Inc, sold 3,125 shares at $246.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that STATA RAY is holding 155,071 shares at $771,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.65%, with 4.04% for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.