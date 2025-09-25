An In-Depth Look at Nine Energy Service Inc’s (NINE) Stock Performance

In the past week, NINE stock has gone up by 2.09%, with a monthly gain of 19.43% and a quarterly plunge of -14.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Nine Energy Service Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for NINE’s stock, with a -23.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NINE is also noteworthy at 2.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NINE is 32.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. The average trading volume of NINE on September 25, 2025 was 966.93K shares.

NINE stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6761. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -42.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from MONROE WILLIAM, who sold 750,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Apr 09 ’25. After this action, MONROE WILLIAM now owns 4,113,000 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $682,500 using the latest closing price.

Fox Ann G, the insider of Nine Energy Service Inc, sold 277,969 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Fox Ann G is holding 373,795 shares at $173,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%.

Based on Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $60.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.