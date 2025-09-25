An In-Depth Look at Bank Of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock Performance

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a -0.87% decrease in the past week, with a 11.79% gain in the past month, and a 18.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for BNS’s stock, with a 20.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 17.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNS is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BNS is 1.24B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On September 25, 2025, BNS’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

BNS stock’s latest price update

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.45%relation to previous closing price of $64.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-23 that The average large U.S. bank stock has a dividend yield of 2.3%. You can do way better than that if you buy Canadian banking giants Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD 0.79%) or Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS -0.74%), which have yields of 3.9% and 4.9%, respectively.

BNS Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.69. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw 18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNS starting from BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA now owns 162,983,726 shares of Bank Of Nova Scotia, valued at $892,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.64%, with 0.51% for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 37.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.