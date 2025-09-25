Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has seen a 8.69% increase in the past week, with a 63.29% gain in the past month, and a 121.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for AMLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.59% for AMLX’s stock, with a 144.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMLX is also noteworthy at -0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMLX is 79.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.57% of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on September 25, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

AMLX stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has surge by 2.97%relation to previous closing price of $13.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $AMLX–Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. In addition, Amylyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, les.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

AMLX Trading at 46.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +51.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 347.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Mazzariello Gina, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Mazzariello Gina now owns 156,969 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $125,046 using the latest closing price.

Mazzariello Gina, the Chief Legal Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 15,000 shares at $8.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Mazzariello Gina is holding 171,969 shares at $121,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

791.06% for the present operating margin

5.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 753.41%. The total capital return value is set at -1.14%. Equity return is now at value -87.42%, with -71.23% for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -27.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$290.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4760.98. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.