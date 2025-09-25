Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32%relation to previous closing price of $9.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% (2.5 mL, 5 mL and 7.5 mL).

Is It Worth Investing in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) is above average at 1517.19x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMRX is 144.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMRX on September 25, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

AMRX’s Market Performance

AMRX stock saw an increase of 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly increase of 20.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for AMRX’s stock, with a 17.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on June 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AMRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AMRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

AMRX Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from Kiely John, who sold 32,000 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Kiely John now owns 225,433 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $295,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value -155.38%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -22.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $439.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.