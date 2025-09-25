American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, AWK stock has gone up by 0.24%, with a monthly decline of -5.53% and a quarterly plunge of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for American Water Works Co. Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for AWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56x compared to its average ratio. AWK has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AWK is 201.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on September 25, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

AWK stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.56% in comparison to its previous close of $137.18, however, the company has experienced a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) announced today it has signed an agreement with the City of Neosho to purchase the water and wastewater systems for $34.5 million. The agreement was submitted today to the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) following unanimous approval from the Neosho City Council. The Neosho system provides water and wastewater services for approximately 5,400 customer connections. “Missouri American Water loo.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AWK, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

AWK Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.25. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Wikle Melissa K., who sold 2,825 shares at the price of $143.28 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Wikle Melissa K. now owns 7,572 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc, valued at $404,766 using the latest closing price.

Norton Cheryl, the EVP and COO of American Water Works Co. Inc, sold 4,647 shares at $138.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22 ’24, which means that Norton Cheryl is holding 17,552 shares at $642,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Co. Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 10.40%, with 3.33% for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.