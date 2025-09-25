American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AMSC stock has gone down by -10.12%, with a monthly gain of 10.92% and a quarterly surge of 58.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for American Superconductor Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for AMSC’s stock, with a 78.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78x compared to its average ratio. AMSC has 36-month beta value of 3.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMSC is 43.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on September 25, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

AMSC stock’s latest price update

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76% compared to its previous closing price of $59.61. However, the company has seen a -10.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-09-22 that This power grid solutions stock is rebounding and back above a buy zone.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMSC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AMSC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMSC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AMSC Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.21. In addition, American Superconductor Corp saw 137.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

House Arthur H, the Director of American Superconductor Corp, sold 9,703 shares at $50.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that House Arthur H is holding 48,663 shares at $494,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.41%, with 4.41% for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corp (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.