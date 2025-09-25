Ameresco Inc’s (AMRC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ameresco Inc (AMRC) has gone up by 9.79% for the week, with a 36.78% rise in the past month and a 120.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.85% for AMRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 86.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49x compared to its average ratio. AMRC has 36-month beta value of 2.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMRC is 31.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRC on September 25, 2025 was 740.70K shares.

AMRC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has jumped by 8.61% compared to previous close of $31.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC): WHAT: Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, and officials from the City of Olympia, Washington, will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of a major building retrofit project at the Olympia Armory. The multi-phase adaptive reuse project will simultaneously improve safety and accessibility, implement energy efficiency upgrades, and enable on-.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRC, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

AMRC Trading at 46.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +39.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.17. In addition, Ameresco Inc saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Corrsin David J, who sold 19 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Corrsin David J now owns 379 shares of Ameresco Inc, valued at $532 using the latest closing price.

Chiplock Mark, the EVP, CFO & CAO of Ameresco Inc, sold 269 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Chiplock Mark is holding 1,189 shares at $7,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 6.36%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $194.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameresco Inc (AMRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.