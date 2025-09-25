Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) has dropped by -0.06% compared to previous close of $100.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Soaring clean power demand and storage growth put the spotlight on stocks like RUN, DTE and AEE, as renewable expansion accelerates.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is above average at 22.15x. The 36-month beta value for AEE is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AEE is 269.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on September 25, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

AEE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ameren Corp (AEE) has seen a 1.90% increase in the past week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month, and a 6.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for AEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for AEE’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $100 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AEE Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.89. In addition, Ameren Corp saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Lindgren Mark C, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $100.89 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Lindgren Mark C now owns 42,574 shares of Ameren Corp, valued at $353,115 using the latest closing price.

Mizell Gwendolyn G, the SVP & CSO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp, sold 1,500 shares at $99.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Mizell Gwendolyn G is holding 7,629 shares at $149,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.29%, with 2.76% for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Ameren Corp (AEE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.