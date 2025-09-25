Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has jumped by 23.02% compared to previous close of $1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced the appointment of Dr. Klencke to the role of Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on a full-time basis. Dr. Alan Sandler is departing from the role of CMO and will return to his former position on the ALX Oncology Board of Directors (BOD), where he previously served.

Is It Worth Investing in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALXO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALXO is 37.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ALXO on September 25, 2025 was 972.41K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

The stock of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has seen a 47.62% increase in the past week, with a 40.91% rise in the past month, and a 238.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.28% for ALXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.61% for ALXO’s stock, with a 71.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ALXO Trading at 78.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares surge +40.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +232.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +47.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1515. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw -25.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Lettmann Jason, who purchased 71,163 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Lettmann Jason now owns 305,121 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $76,892 using the latest closing price.

Lettmann Jason, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, purchased 21,070 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Lettmann Jason is holding 233,958 shares at $22,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140.15% for the present operating margin

-0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stands at -134.3%. The total capital return value is set at -1.59%. Equity return is now at value -104.21%, with -75.22% for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -34.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$132.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.