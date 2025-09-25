Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) is 20.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNT is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LNT is 256.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On September 25, 2025, LNT’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT)'s stock price has increased by 0.97% compared to its previous closing price of $64.84. However, the company has seen a 2.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.07% and a quarterly rise of 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Alliant Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for LNT’s stock, with a 5.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $68 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNT reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for LNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LNT, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LNT Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.53. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.94%, with 3.65% for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.