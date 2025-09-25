Akanda Corp (AKAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.60% compared to its previous closing price of $3.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-12 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2025) – Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) (“Akanda” or the “Company”) today announced the execution and closing of a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 12 month, convertible promissory notes for an aggregate purchase price of up to $12.0 million, in a private placement transaction. The Company shall use the proceeds from the sale of the notes for (i) marketing purposes of up to $3.5 million, (ii) for the renewal and continued development of the Company’s Gabriola, B.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AKAN is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for AKAN is 0.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on September 25, 2025 was 118.69K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen a 24.78% increase in the past week, with a 13.85% rise in the past month, and a -3.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.50% for AKAN’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +24.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -41.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.24% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -4.9%. The total capital return value is set at -1.02%. Equity return is now at value -1460.27%, with -39.02% for asset returns.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -43.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.