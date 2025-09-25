Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Stock Showcases 4.66% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a 10.04% gain in the past month, and a -6.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for AISP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for AISP’s stock, with a 9.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AISP is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AISP is 21.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.40% of that float. On September 25, 2025, AISP’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

AISP stock’s latest price update

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.70% in relation to previous closing price of $5.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-15 that The small-cap tech markets are heating up. The outlook for interest rate reduction and business demand trends has many underlying companies set up for hyper growth and stocks for significant price increases.

Analysts’ Opinion of AISP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AISP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AISP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AISP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AISP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AISP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2024.

AISP Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AISP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AISP fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Airship AI Holdings Inc saw 107.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Huang Victor, the CEO and Chairman of the BOD of Airship AI Holdings Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Huang Victor is holding 6,000 shares at $8,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AISP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-175.05% for the present operating margin

132.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Airship AI Holdings Inc stands at -2053.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%.

Based on Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$56.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -438.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.