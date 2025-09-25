Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $7.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Does AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AIRS is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIRS is 15.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 38.07% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRS on September 25, 2025 was 702.98K shares.

AIRS’s Market Performance

AIRS’s stock has seen a 18.37% increase for the week, with a 14.47% rise in the past month and a 53.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for Airsculpt Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.09% for AIRS’s stock, with a 53.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8.25. The rating they have provided for AIRS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AIRS, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

AIRS Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS rose by +18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Airsculpt Technologies Inc saw 33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Feinstein Adam T, who purchased 1,000,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Feinstein Adam T now owns 14,038,819 shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Aaron, the Executive Chairman of Airsculpt Technologies Inc, purchased 2,118 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Rollins Aaron is holding 15,146,039 shares at $7,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Airsculpt Technologies Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -16.47%, with -7.11% for asset returns.

Based on Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.