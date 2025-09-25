AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.68%relation to previous closing price of $19.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & MONTREAL & STØVRING, Denmark & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AIROGroup–AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) (“AIRO” or the “Company”), a diversified aerospace, advanced avionics, and defense technology company, today announced its successful inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective upon market opening on Monday, September 22, 2025. “AIRO’s addition to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes highlights the strength of our strategy and the confidence investors.

Is It Worth Investing in AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIRO is 19.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On September 25, 2025, AIRO’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

AIRO’s Market Performance

The stock of AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a -16.81% drop in the past month, and a -11.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for AIRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for AIRO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AIRO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AIRO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $31 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AIRO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

AIRO Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.61% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRO starting from KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV, who sold 405,634 shares at the price of $17.39 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV now owns 3,650,710 shares of AIRO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $7,053,975 using the latest closing price.

KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV, the Executive Chairman of AIRO Group Holdings Inc, sold 103,733 shares at $17.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV is holding 933,598 shares at $1,803,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for AIRO Group Holdings Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Based on AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.