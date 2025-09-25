Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.05% in relation to its previous close of $63.51. However, the company has experienced a -0.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Right Now?

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.72x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AL is 103.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of AL was 1.53M shares.

AL’s Market Performance

AL’s stock has seen a -0.02% decrease for the week, with a 5.99% rise in the past month and a 11.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.55% for Air Lease Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for AL’s stock, with a 21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

AL Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.16. In addition, Air Lease Corp saw 38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Beker David, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $63.53 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Beker David now owns 13,970 shares of Air Lease Corp, valued at $317,650 using the latest closing price.

Levy Grant A, the EVP of Air Lease Corp, sold 5,000 shares at $63.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Levy Grant A is holding 141,316 shares at $317,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corp stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 12.59%, with 3.04% for asset returns.

Based on Air Lease Corp (AL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Air Lease Corp (AL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.