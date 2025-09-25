Ainos Inc (AIMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIMD is 2.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIMD on September 25, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

AIMD stock’s latest price update

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.56% in comparison to its previous close of $3.74, however, the company has experienced a -0.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Fifth strategic industrial collaboration in 2025 strengthens Ainos’ cross-industry ecosystem Topco partnership expands AI Nose’s global reach across key industries, accelerating its path toward large-scale commercialization in 2026 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered scent detection, today announced that Water Tower Research (“WTR”) has published a report spotlighting Ainos’ distribution partnership with leading global semiconductor solutions provider Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 5434, “Topco”), a milestone that propels the Company toward large-scale commercialization of its AI Nose platform in 2026.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD’s stock has fallen by -0.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.94% and a quarterly rise of 34.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.67% for Ainos Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for AIMD’s stock, with a 16.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIMD Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Ainos Inc saw 47.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMD starting from lee ting-chuan, who sold 2,894 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, lee ting-chuan now owns 1,428,538 shares of Ainos Inc, valued at $1,476 using the latest closing price.

TSAI CHUN-JUNG, the Director of Ainos Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27 ’25, which means that TSAI CHUN-JUNG is holding 1,384,997 shares at $5,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-131.51% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc stands at -141.83%. The total capital return value is set at -0.63%. Equity return is now at value -97.80%, with -52.89% for asset returns.

Based on Ainos Inc (AIMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 231.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 592.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.