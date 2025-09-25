Aercap Holdings N.V’s (AER) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AER stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly decline of -1.86% and a quarterly surge of 4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Aercap Holdings N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for AER’s stock, with a 13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.56x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AER is 171.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of AER was 1.48M shares.

AER stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aercap Holdings N.V (NYSE: AER) has jumped by 0.56% compared to previous close of $120.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that AerCap has performed well in 2025, rising 27%, but still trades at a low 9x P/E and below my NAV estimate of $150+. The insurance recovery catalyst has largely concluded, but I think the market is underestimating earnings growth over the next few years. I believe earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 are too low, and AerCap could earn $17/share in 2027.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $119 based on the research report published on November 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to AER, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.18. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 16.87%, with 4.07% for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aercap Holdings N.V (AER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.