Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADN is 2.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ADN was 974.58K shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN’s stock has seen a -1.54% decrease for the week, with a -27.50% drop in the past month and a 50.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.93% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.12% for ADN’s stock, with a -14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -38.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.0% for the present operating margin

-13.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -238.57%. The total capital return value is set at 0.99%. Equity return is now at value -771.66%, with -165.78% for asset returns.

Based on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.