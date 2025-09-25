Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has decreased by -5.58% when compared to last closing price of $0.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that — 130% increase in traffic to PHEXXI.com, the website for Evofem’s hormone-free prescription contraceptive PHEXXI® (lactic acid citric acid and potassium bitartrate) — — PHEXXI® is #1 most followed contraceptive brand on social media by healthcare providers — SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Evofem) (OTCID: EVFM) today announced the conclusion and exciting impact of its groundbreaking August 2025 “Say Vagina” campaign, which aimed to normalize the use of clinical anatomical language and to combat the widespread censorship of essential medical terminology.

Is It Worth Investing in Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) Right Now?

ADTX has 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADTX is 4.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADTX on September 25, 2025 was 854.24K shares.

ADTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen a -7.28% decrease in the past week, with a -11.65% drop in the past month, and a -39.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for ADTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for ADTX’s stock, with a -92.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTX Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0016. In addition, Aditxt Inc saw -99.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTX starting from HRT FINANCIAL LP, who purchased 15,636 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, HRT FINANCIAL LP now owns 25,434 shares of Aditxt Inc, valued at $23,454 using the latest closing price.

HRT FINANCIAL LP, the 10% Owner of Aditxt Inc, sold 25,534 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16 ’24, which means that HRT FINANCIAL LP is holding 0 shares at $29,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1834.9% for the present operating margin

-49.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aditxt Inc stands at -2085.7%. The total capital return value is set at -1.83%. Equity return is now at value -257.46%, with -82.32% for asset returns.

Based on Aditxt Inc (ADTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$27.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 619.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.