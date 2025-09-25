Adamas Trust Inc (ADAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Adamas Trust Inc (NASDAQ: ADAM) has plunged by -0.14% when compared to previous closing price of $7.31, but the company has seen a -0.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Here is how Adamas Trust (ADAM) and Credicorp (BAP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas Trust Inc (NASDAQ: ADAM) Right Now?

Adamas Trust Inc (NASDAQ: ADAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.46x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADAM is 83.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ADAM was 664.55K shares.

ADAM’s Market Performance

ADAM stock saw an increase of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly increase of 13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Adamas Trust Inc (ADAM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for ADAM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAM stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ADAM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ADAM in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $7 based on the research report published on August 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADAM reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for ADAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ADAM, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

ADAM Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAM fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Adamas Trust Inc saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas Trust Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.42%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Adamas Trust Inc (ADAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$32.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 87.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adamas Trust Inc (ADAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.