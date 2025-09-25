ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) has increased by 0.69% when compared to last closing price of $10.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-12 that A tough summer for wholesale automobile marketplace operator ACV Auctions (ACVA -3.10%) stretched out into the first full week of September. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company’s stock price took a sub-15% tumble over that stretch.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACVA is 164.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACVA on September 25, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a -11.99% drop in the past month, and a -35.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of -36.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACVA, setting the target price at $20.50 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

ACVA Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw -50.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Peer Andrew, who sold 1,750 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Peer Andrew now owns 56,750 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $17,692 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -14.18%, with -5.98% for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$46.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.