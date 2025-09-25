Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.39% in relation to its previous close of $20.2. However, the company has experienced a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference. BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Acadia will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference which will be held September 9-11, 2025. Kenneth F. Bernstein, Acadia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, a.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is 119.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKR is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AKR is 130.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On September 25, 2025, AKR’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stock saw an increase of -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.86% and a quarterly increase of 9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for AKR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to AKR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.99. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from Livingston Reginald, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $20.03 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Livingston Reginald now owns 0 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $400,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.95%, with 0.42% for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $239.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.