Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASO is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASO is 65.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASO on September 25, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

ASO stock’s latest price update

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.82% in comparison to its previous close of $47.75, however, the company has experienced a 3.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-06 that I maintain my hold rating on ASO due to ongoing macro and consumer uncertainties despite some positive quarterly results. Strategic initiatives like new store rollouts and brand partnerships are showing tangible results, driving positive same-store sales and e-commerce growth. Core lower-income consumer weakness and elevated inventory levels pose significant risks to near-term demand and margin stability.

ASO’s Market Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has seen a 3.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.60% decline in the past month and a 8.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for ASO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASO, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

ASO Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.17. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Turner Christopher Lee, the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sold 4,400 shares at $44.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that Turner Christopher Lee is holding 7,084 shares at $195,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 18.42%, with 7.31% for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $693.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 311.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.