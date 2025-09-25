ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has gone up by 12.94% for the week, with a 10.24% rise in the past month and a 52.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.19% for ABVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.13% for ABVC’s stock, with a 105.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABVC is 18.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ABVC was 327.33K shares.

ABVC stock’s latest price update

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.38% compared to its previous closing price of $2.9. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-11 that FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology, CNS (central nervous system), and oncology/hematology, announced the receipt of a $200,000 cash payment from OncoX BioPharma Inc. (“OncoX”) as part of its strategic licensing agreement for certain oncology-related products; this payment marks the first installment of $5 million in potential licensing fees from OncoX. With this payment, the total accumulated cash payment ABVC has received from its three strategic partners for licensing various ABVC products is $546,000. ABVC and its subsidiaries BioLite Inc. and Rgene Corporation are each eligible to receive up to 10M OncoX shares, $5M cash payment, and royalties up to $50M after the product launches.1

ABVC Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVC rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +490.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, ABVC BioPharma Inc saw 364.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for ABVC BioPharma Inc stands at -7.81%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -39.93%, with -19.80% for asset returns.

Based on ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 122.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.