Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.07% compared to its previous closing price of $87.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Abercrombie & Fitch posts record Q2 results as Hollister shines with 19% comp growth and growing teen brand momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANF is 46.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.28% of that float. The average trading volume for ANF on September 25, 2025 was 2.01M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stock saw a decrease of 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.71% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for ANF’s stock, with a -8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $120 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANF, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

ANF Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.59. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co saw -37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Robinson Kenneth B., who sold 1,392 shares at the price of $94.60 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Robinson Kenneth B. now owns 5,880 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, valued at $131,683 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 43.30%, with 17.04% for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 311.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $934.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.