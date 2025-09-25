4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Stock Showcases 22.90% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has seen a 26.73% increase in the past week, with a 25.22% gain in the past month, and a 106.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for FDMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.90% for FDMT’s stock, with a 75.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDMT is 2.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FDMT is 42.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.08% of that float. On September 25, 2025, FDMT’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

FDMT stock’s latest price update

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)’s stock price has soared by 10.91% in relation to previous closing price of $7.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that on September 9, 2025, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted four new non-executive employees 40,900 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in February 2025 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDMT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FDMT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FDMT, setting the target price at $459 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

FDMT Trading at 37.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +29.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +26.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6676.55% for the present operating margin

-110.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stands at -5943.76%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -38.87%, with -35.87% for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$187.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10304.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.